Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4

Royal Gold, Inc. 's RGLD adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 30, 2019) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. The company had reported earnings per share of 41 cents in the prior-year quarter.





The company generated revenues of $115.7 million compared with the $116.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top-line figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate $112 million. Stream revenues came in at $90.3 million, up from the year-ago quarter's $83.5 million, driven by increased stream sales from Mount Milligan, Andacollo, Wassa and Rainy River mines. Nonetheless, this upside was partly offset by lower gold and silver sales from the Pueblo Viejo mine.Further, royalty revenues declined to $25.4 million from the prior-year quarter's $32.7 million, due to a revenue fall in the Peñasquito mine. Nevertheless, reduced royalty revenues were partly muted by an increase in revenues from the Cortez royalty interests.

Royal Gold, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Royal Gold, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Royal Gold, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights



Royal Gold's volume of 88,400 GEOs (Gold Equivalent Ounces) edged down 0.7% from the year-earlier quarter. Average gold price was up 0.2% to $1,309 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.



The company reported cost of sales of $23.8 million in the reported quarter, up from the year-ago quarter's $22.2 million. General and administrative expenses slipped to $6.4 million from the prior fiscal year's $10.9 million. Operating profit came in at $40.7 million, up from the $36.2 million reported in the comparable period last year.



FY19 Performance



Royal Gold's adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.43 in fiscal 2019, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60. The company had reported a loss of $1.73 per share in fiscal 2018.



Fiscal 2019 revenues came in at $423.1 million compared with the prior fiscal year's $459 million. Further, the revenue figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $424.9 million. This downside resulted from a drop in stream revenues, and lower average gold, silver and copper prices .



Financial Position



Net cash provided by operating activities was $253 million in fiscal 2019 compared with $329 million in fiscal 2018. The company ended the fiscal year with $119 million cash in hand, up from $89 million reported at the end of fiscal 2018. As of the end of fiscal 2019, the company's total debt was around $215 million, down from the $351 million recorded at the end of fiscal 2018. The company paid dividends worth $67.5 million during the fiscal year.



Recent Developments



This July, Cupric, the majority owner of Khoemacau Copper Mining, announced closing the project financing for development of the Khoemacau Copper Silver Project in Botswana. Cupric has added $85 million of equity to the project financing, bringing the total available funding to $650 million.



On Feb 27, Centerra Gold Inc. received an amendment to the Mount Milligan environmental assessment certificate that permits access to additional sources of surface water and groundwater. Mount Milligan commenced accessing water from the newly-permitted sources in the beginning of April 2019. Average mill throughput for the fiscal fourth quarter was 53,559 tons per calendar day, with an average throughput of 60,576 tons per calendar day during June. Despite dry weather conditions, Centerra reaffirmed Mount Milligan's production guidance for the 2019 calendar year, consisting of payable gold production of 155,000-175,000 ounces and payable copper production of 65-75 million.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks



Royal Gold currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



A few other similar-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are SSR Mining Inc SSRM , Alamos Gold Inc AGI and Arconic Inc ARNC . You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SSR Mining has an expected earnings growth rate of 134.8% for 2019. The company's shares have surged 58.7% in the past year.



Alamos Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of a whopping 260% for the current year. The company's shares have gained 35.6% in a year's time.



Arconic has an estimated earnings growth rate of 38.2% for the ongoing year. The stock has moved up 12.2% over the past year.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>