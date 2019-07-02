Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Royal Gold, Inc. ( RGLD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.265 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RGLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RGLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $101.28, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGLD was $101.28, representing a -1.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.62 and a 44.36% increase over the 52 week low of $70.16.

RGLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). RGLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports RGLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.07%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGLD as a top-10 holding:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF ( SGDM )

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF ( XME )

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ( GDX )

iShares Trust ( SMMV )

ProShares Trust ( REGL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SGDM with an increase of 11.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RGLD at 4.63%.