Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.68, changing hands as high as $115.51 per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RCL's low point in its 52 week range is $89.48 per share, with $133.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $115.31.
