Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.779 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.9, the dividend yield is 3.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RY was $79.9, representing a -2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.56 and a 21.5% increase over the 52 week low of $65.76.

RY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ) and HDFC Bank Limited ( HDB ). RY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.58. Zacks Investment Research reports RY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.54%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RY as a top-10 holding:

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF ( HDAW )

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYMI )

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF ( IDLV )

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF ( GSIE )

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDLV with an increase of 4.58% over the last 100 days. HDAW has the highest percent weighting of RY at 3.11%.