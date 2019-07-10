Quantcast

Rouhani says Britain to face "consequences" for seizing Iranian tanker

By Reuters

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Britain would face "consequences" over the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker, and said Iran's increase in uranium enrichment was for peaceful aims, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Iran has demanded the immediate release of the tanker Grace 1, which British Royal Marines boarded off the coast of Gibraltar last week and seized over accusations it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

"You (Britain) are the initiator of insecurity and you will realise the consequences later," Rouhani was quoted by Tasnim as saying after a cabinet meeting.





