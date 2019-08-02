Rouble weakens to 65 vs dollar, hit by U.S. tariffs on China

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dipped to 65 versus the dollar on Friday for the first time in seven weeks, extending losses after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to place more tariffs on Chinese imports.

At 0925 GMT, the rouble was 1% weaker against the dollar at 64.98 .

Versus the euro, the Russian currency had lost 1.1% to trade at 72.1 , its weakest since June 18.

Moody's said the new tariffs would weigh on the global economy at a time when growth is slowing in the United States, China, and the euro zone.

Trump's move sparked a sell-off on emerging markets, including Russian assets. The yield for Russia's government bonds climbed to 7.45% for the first time since July 3.

"The rouble is exposed to external volatility through the recently increased long positioning of international investors in Russian local assets (debt mostly)," VTB Capital analysts said.

U.S. media reports late on Thursday also said Trump had signed an executive order imposing sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in southern England last year.

The sanctions rhetoric posed additional risks to the rouble, said Mikhail Poddubsky, an analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, rose on Friday, paring losses after an overnight plunge.

Brent crude oil was up 2% at $61.7 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.8% to 1,310 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.0% lower at 2,702 points.

Shares in Russia's top lender Sberbank fell 3% in early trading, later recovering slightly to 2% down on the day.