Rouble, stocks down as oil prices slump; Russia's Fitch rating awaited

Reuters


MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell on Friday after a recent slump in oil prices, before a decision by Fitch on Russia's sovereign ratings later in the day.

Fitch has rated Russia's debt at BBB- with a positive outlook since 2017, and analysts doubt that it will raise the rating now amid global trade wars and a sluggish Russian economy.

But Gazprombank analysts said Fitch might raise the rating, since it's had a positive outlook for more than 18 months, which is the time within which Fitch usually revises ratings.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.4% to 72.99 .

"The rouble is underperforming other emerging market currencies by the end of this week amid a decline in oil prices," Nordea Bank analysts said in a note.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady at $57.44 a barrel. It had fallen to $55.88, its lowest since early 2019, from around $65 in late July.

Russian stock indexes were down as oil prices slid.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% to 1,300.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,692.7 points.

Shares in Russian aluminium giant Rusal fell more than 6% on the day after the company posted a 38% slump in its first-half net profit.





