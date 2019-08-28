Rouble slips towards weakest since Feb despite higher oil prices

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was dragged down on Wednesday by heightened pressure on emerging market currencies and the end of monthly tax payments, preventing it from gaining ground on rising oil prices.

At 1430 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker at 66.70 , heading towards its weakest level since early February of 67.03 it hit last week. Against the euro, the rouble had lost 0.3% to 73.91 .

"We believe that the weakening of the Russian currency is due to the combination of the tax period ending and to a general increase of pressure on emerging market currencies, mainly on the backdrop of the yuan's devaluation," Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS Premier, said in a note.

On Wednesday the rouble opened slightly firmer against the greenback because of higher oil prices. Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.2% at $60.83 a barrel.

But the Russian currency quickly reversed these gains, losing momentum from the end of the monthly tax payments that generally prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

"The 67 mark (versus the dollar) acts as a short-term boundary for the rouble weakening," Bakhtin said, expecting the rouble to hover in the range of 66-67 by the end of the week.

Demand for Russian treasury bonds remained sound despite the rouble's drop.

Russia'sFinance Ministry raised 20 billion roubles worth of OFZ treasury bonds on Wednesday, bids for which exceeded a combined 151 billion roubles.

Demand for these bonds, a gauge for global market sentiment toward Russian assets, used to buttress the Russian currency earlier this year.

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% at 1,265 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 2,676 points.