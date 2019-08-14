Rouble slides on weak Chinese data as oil prices decline

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The rouble eased on Wednesday as weak data on China's economy cooled optimism in emerging markets after a U.S. decision to delay the imposition of tariffs on some Chinese products.

At 0742 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 65.25 after closing at 64.93 on Tuesday.

Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.6% to trade at 72.95 .

"On the one hand, such a decision only postpones the resolution of the trade conflict, on the other hand, it is an indirect sign that the parties do not lose hope of resolving the conflict in a more rational way," Rosbank analysts wrote.

But the rouble and other emerging currencies struggled after data showed China's growth rate unexpectedly cooled to a near 30-year low of 6.2% in the second quarter, with business confidence remaining shaky.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, fell on Wednesday, erasing some of the previous session's sharp gains.

Brent crude was down 0.9% at $60.75 a barrel.

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS share index was down 0.3% to 1,293 points. The rouble-based MOEX index was flat at 2,679 points.