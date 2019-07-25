Rouble rises beyond 70 versus the euro for first time since March 2018

Reuters





MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble rose to its strongest since March 2018 against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) indicated it will cut interest rates in the future.

Having firmed beyond the 70 mark versus the euro for the first in 16 months, the rouble was 0.3% stronger on the day against the single currency at 70.26 as of 1320 GMT.

Versus the dollar, the rouble gained 0.5% to 62.99 , remaining the best-performing currency against the U.S. currency so far this year. Since the start of 2019 the rouble has strengthened by more than 10% versus the greenback.

The bank is clearly preparing markets for a rate cut at the September meeting, ING Economics said.

Lower rates in the euro zone mean that the rouble's yields could become more attractive for investors compared to developed markets peers.

The Russian central bank however is also expected to lower its rates as soon as Friday.

The rouble also retained support from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollar or euro revenues to meet local liabilities.

Companies are due to pay the mineral extraction tax by Thursday, while the profit tax is due to be paid by July 29.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, edged higher amid Middle East tensions and a big fall in weekly U.S. crude stocks, lending support to Russian markets.

Brent crude oil was up 1.25% at $63.97 a barrel.

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.5% to 1,360 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.3% higher at 2,718 points.

Shares in Gazprom , Russia's top gas producer, were up 6.5% as the company sold 3% of its own stock on the Moscow Exchange.