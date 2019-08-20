Quantcast

Rouble recovers from lowest in six months on hopes over trade war

By Reuters

Reuters


MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after touching a six-month low, on optimism for an easing of the U.S.-China trade standoff and an expected boost in demand for the currency to meet domestic tax payments.

The rouble was 0.4% stronger at 66.60 to the dollar at 1423 GMT, having weakened to 67.11 in early trading, its lowest since Feb. 14. It gained 0.3% against the euro to trade at 73.89 .

After a recent sell-off, the rouble is no longer one of the top three best-performing currencies. The Egyptian pound , the Thai baht and the Ukrainian hryvnia have strengthened more so far this year.

The rouble was set to receive support from monthly tax payments when export-focused companies convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities.

Tax payments are seen withdrawing around 1.7 trillion roubles ($25.50 billion) in August, according to analysts at Bank Saint-Petersburg.

The price of oil, Russia's main export, edged lower on Tuesday amid concerns over demand, but optimism for an easing in U.S.-China trade tensions and hope that major economies will take stimulus measures to ward off a potential economic slowdown capped losses.

Brent crude oil was down 0.5% trading at $59.38 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1% to 1,259 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 2,666 points.

($1 = 66.6760 roubles)





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar