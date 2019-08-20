Rouble recovers from lowest in six months on hopes over trade war

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after touching a six-month low, on optimism for an easing of the U.S.-China trade standoff and an expected boost in demand for the currency to meet domestic tax payments.

The rouble was 0.4% stronger at 66.60 to the dollar at 1423 GMT, having weakened to 67.11 in early trading, its lowest since Feb. 14. It gained 0.3% against the euro to trade at 73.89 .

After a recent sell-off, the rouble is no longer one of the top three best-performing currencies. The Egyptian pound , the Thai baht and the Ukrainian hryvnia have strengthened more so far this year.

The rouble was set to receive support from monthly tax payments when export-focused companies convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities.

Tax payments are seen withdrawing around 1.7 trillion roubles ($25.50 billion) in August, according to analysts at Bank Saint-Petersburg.

The price of oil, Russia's main export, edged lower on Tuesday amid concerns over demand, but optimism for an easing in U.S.-China trade tensions and hope that major economies will take stimulus measures to ward off a potential economic slowdown capped losses.

Brent crude oil was down 0.5% trading at $59.38 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1% to 1,259 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 2,666 points.

($1 = 66.6760 roubles)