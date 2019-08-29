Rouble flat as China-U.S. trade war puts pressure on EM markets

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was largely flat on Thursday after the decline in the previous day, as emerging market currencies were under pressure from China-U.S. trade war.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 66.81 , at a distance from a six-month low of 67.11 touched last week.

Versus the euro, the rouble and lost 0.1% to trade at 74.0 .

There are no explicit drivers for continuation of the relative rouble weakness compared to other EM currencies, said Mikhail Poddubsky, an analyst at Promsvyazbank.

The analyst expects the rouble to hover in a range of 66-67 versus the dollar.

Oil prices fell on Thursday for the first time in three days after San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly sounded a note of concern about the strength of U.S. economy.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $60.31 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was flat at 1,267 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 2,689 points.

Shares in Gazprom , the world's top conventional gas producer, were up by 1.8% after it said that its second-quarter net income rose by 16% year on year to 300.6 billion roubles ($4.55 billion).