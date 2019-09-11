Rouble flat ahead of treasury bond auction

Reuters





MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The rouble was largely flat in early trade ahead of Russia's weekly treasury bond auction on Wednesday as traders awaited a European Central Bank meeting later this week that could give support to Russian bonds.

At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 0.01% weaker against the dollar at 65.42 while against the euro it had gained 0.1% to trade at 72.2 .

The European Central Bank is due to convene on Thursday and is expected to cut interest rates and introduce new stimulus measures in efforts to offset the effects of the trade war between the United States and China.

"Strong movements are unlikely for the moment - traders prefer to wait for the results of tomorrow's ECB meeting which is expected to include a clarification of monetary stimulus plans for the economy," said Anton Startsev at broker Olma.

Russia's finance ministry was due to hold its weekly OFZ treasury bond auction later on Wednesday. The bond serves as a gauge of global market sentiment toward Russian assets.

U.S President Donald Trump sacked his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday, pushing the rouble up to 65.24 against the U.S. dollar, its highest since Aug. 14, amid hopes of an improvement ties between Moscow and Washington.

Russia has since said the reshuffle is unlikely to change its relations with the United States.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.74% at $62.84 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.44% to 1349.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.54% higher at 2802.45 points.