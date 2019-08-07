Rouble firms up after fall driven by Sino-U.S tensions, sanctions

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, making up for some its losses logged after the United States imposed new sanctions on Russia amid a broadening trade war between Washington and Beijing.

At 1200 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 65.06 and had gained 0.4% to trade at 72. versus the euro .

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing restrictions on U.S. banks buying sovereign Eurobonds directly from Russia. They do not restrict buying of Russian Eurobonds on the secondary market and do not apply to other banks.

"As far as sanctions are concerned - are they important? Yes, they are. But are these specific sanctions, this last round important? I don't think so," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities in London.

He added that the global environment remains quite supportive for emerging market currencies with major central banks easing rates or moving in the direction of easing.

The rouble and other EM currencies recovered from a sharp decline as Chinese state banks stepped in to stabilise the yuan, which fell to past the 7-per-dollar level this week.

The move to contain the yuan's decline by China's major state banks comes after the Chinese-U.S. trade war broadened to include foreign exchange, with Washington on Monday branding Beijing a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994.

The Russian currency strengthened despite oil prices, Russia's main export, sinking to a seven-month low on Wednesday.

Brent crude oil was down 1.3 at $58.18 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2 to 1,297 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was flat at 2,683 points.