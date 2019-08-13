Rouble falls amid Argentina's peso plunge, trade wars

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell on Tuesday along with other emerging market currencies as the Sino-U.S. trade war remained in focus, prompting a sell-off in risky assets, and the Argentinian peso collapsed.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 65.62 , closing in on its weakest level since early May of 65.70 it briefly hit last week.

Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.1% to 73.43 .

In just one day, Argentina's peso fell to its weakest ever of almost 62 versus the dollar from around 45, having later recovered to 52-54 per dollar.

"The lingering U.S.-Sino trade war, protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's peso are driving investors to safe harbours like bonds, gold, the Swiss franc and the yen," Alfa-Bank analysts wrote in a note.

"The rouble may encounter some pressure from the sell-off in the peso and an aversion to riskier assets," they said.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, fell on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.

Brent crude oil was down 0.5% at $58.28 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.7% to 1,285 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 2,678 points.