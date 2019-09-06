Rouble extends gains after Russian c.bank cuts rate to 7%

Reuters





MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble extended gains on Friday after the central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00%, in line with market expectations.

At 1041 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 65.93 , after hovering around 66 in early trade.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.6% to 72.65, the highest since mid-August.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will elaborate on the central bank's monetary policy at a news conference at 1200 GMT.

Central Bank move has pushed yields of 10-year OFZ bonds to 6.99% RU10YT=RR, their lowest since March 2018. Bond yields move inversely with their prices.

On Friday, investors will also closely watch the publication of U.S. monthly payroll data and focus on the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to deliver a speech entitled "Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" at an event hosted by the Swiss Institute of International Studies, in Zurich.

Stock indexes inched lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% to 1,334 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index shed 0.6% to 2,791 points.

Shares in Surgutneftegaz, Russia's fourth-biggest oil producer, underperformed by falling 2% the day after its chief executive Vladimir Bogdanov said a recent spike in the company's shares was due to speculative trading.