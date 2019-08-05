Rouble edges up after sanctions-driven sell-off

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Monday, paring the previous week's heavy losses triggered by new U.S. sanctions against Moscow and rising concerns about the Sino-U.S. trade dispute that battered other emerging market currencies.

The rouble hit a two-month low of 65.47 versus the dollar at the market open, taking its losses so far in August to 3.6%. By 0721 GMT, it had clawed back 0.3% on the day to 65.06 .

Versus the euro, the rouble was 0.2% stronger at 72.37 after briefly sliding to 72.75, a level last seen on June 14.

The new sanctions impose restrictions for U.S. banks on buying sovereign Eurobonds directly from Russia. They do not restrict buying of Russian Eurobonds on the secondary market and do not apply to other banks.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia's financial system was resilient to external pressure, and several analysts concluded that the sanctions would have limited impact.

"The current restrictions will have a minimal impact on the currency and sovereign debt markets," said analysts at Rosbank, a subsidiary of Societe Generale.

ING Bank analysts described the new sanctions as symbolic.

"The more important thing is that the restrictions are not applied to the OFZ market," said Kirill Tremasov, head of research at Loko-Invest and a former research department chief at the economy ministry.

Markets have for months lived under pressure from concerns that Washington could impose sanctions on holdings of Russian rouble-denominated OFZ treasury bonds that have been popular among foreign investors thanks to their high yields.

Russian stock indexes were down on Monday, pricing in a drop in oil prices amid renewed global economic growth concerns after Trump signalled an escalation of the trade war with China with more tariffs, which would likely limit fuel demand in the world's two biggest crude consumers. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.5% at 2,661.7 points, its lowest since early June. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 1,290.6 points.