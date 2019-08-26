Rouble eases amid Sino-U.S. trade war, fresh U.S. sanctions

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased slightly on Monday as the trade war between Washington and Beijing fuelled risk aversion in emerging markets and the latest U.S. sanctions against Moscow came into force.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 66.06 , having hit a six-month low of 67.11 last week.

Versus the euro, the rouble was flat at 73.54 .

The immediate impact of the new sanctions, however, was limited.

According to the Federal Register, the official journal of the U.S. government, the United States will oppose the extension of any loan or financial or technical assistance to Russia by international financial institutions from Aug. 26.

U.S. banks are also prohibited from making any loans to the Russian government, except for purchasing food or other agricultural commodities or products, the said (graphic).

The rouble came under pressure along with other emerging market currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump hit back at a new round of Chinese tariffs by heaping an additional 5% duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods.

Later, Trump said China had contacted U.S. trade officials overnight to say they wanted to return to the negotiating table.

This week is set to be moderately positive for the rouble from the macroeconomic agenda point of view, ING analysts said.

Tax payments of almost 1.4 trillion roubles ($21.21 billion)are due this week, which should support the demand for the rouble, the bank said.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, recovered slightly after falling to their lowest in more than two weeks.

Brent crude oil was flat at $59.31 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,270 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1% higher at 2,661 points.

($1 = 65.9950 roubles)