Ross to attend Venezuela summit in Peru on Tuesday, U.S. says

By Alexandra Alper and Marco Aquino

WASHINGTON/LIMA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary Wilbur Ross will attend a summit in Peru to discuss the political crisis in Venezuela on Tuesday, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

Ross is visiting Brazil and Argentina this week and two sources in Peru'sForeign Ministry said on Friday that hewill be joined at the conference in Peru by U.S. national security adviser John Bolton. The sources asked not to be named.

Peru invited some 100 foreign ministers to the summit and had hoped to include Russia, Cuba, China, Bolivia and Turkey - all allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The idea was to foster dialogue between supporters of Maduro and his critics, and build support for early elections, Peru's foreign minister said when he announced the summit last month.

But Russia and Cuba turned down their invitations, the sources said, while China and Bolivia have not confirmed whether they will attend.

Washington considers Maduro a dictator who stole last year's election. Along with Peru and most Latin American countries, Washington has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader.

Maduro has refused to step down and has called the United States an imperialist power that wants to control Venezuela's oil.

The head of the Inter-American Development Bank, Luis Moreno, and the European Union's representative on Venezuela, Enrique Iglesias, have confirmed they will attend Tuesday's meeting, the sources said.

Ross's visit to Peru could coincide with final decisions on licenses requests by U.S. companies seeking to sell to China's telecoms giant Huawei, which was placed on a blacklist in May.

Ross said during a visit to Brazil this week that responses could come as soon as next week.