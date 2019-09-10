Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ROST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ROST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $108.49, the dividend yield is .94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROST was $108.49, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.67 and a 42.92% increase over the 52 week low of $75.91.

ROST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) and Gap, Inc. ( GPS ). ROST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports ROST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.61%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROST as a top-10 holding:

Strategy Shs EcoLogical Strategy ETF ( HECO )

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF ( JHMC )

Reality Shares ETF Trust ( LEAD )

Reality Shares ETF Trust ( GARD )

Reality Shares ETF Trust ( DFND ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFND with an increase of 3.57% over the last 100 days. HECO has the highest percent weighting of ROST at 2.47%.