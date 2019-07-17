Quantcast

Ross says U.S., China must still address 'big ticket' items

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The United States and China still have to work through major issues to reach any trade agreement, including intellectual property theft, structural reforms and subsidies, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

"There's another - in some ways even bigger issue, and that is what is: the U.S. enforcement capability in the event that they violate the agreements," Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview.

"This is a long, involved process," he added.

The United States could also face Chinese sanctions after a World Trade Organization ruling on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a gauge of global stocks declined for a second straight session amid the concerns over U.S-China trade. U.S. Treasury yields also fell.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar