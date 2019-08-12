Quantcast

Rosengren is ideal candidate to transform ABB, says Chairman

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - ABB Chairman Peter Voser said he was convinced he had got the right man to transform the Swiss engineering group after it announced Sandvik boss Bjorn Rosengren would become its next chief executive.

Rosengren will take over at the Zurich-based maker of industrial drives and robots in March, the company said on Sunday, with Voser reverting to his position as Chairman.

"As my successor as CEO, Bjorn Rosengren is the ideal candidate to take ABB forward, together with our strong team on the Executive Committee. He understands how to empower people to perform and create long-term value," Voser said in a tweet on Monday.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar