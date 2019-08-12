Rosengren is ideal candidate to transform ABB, says Chairman

Reuters





ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - ABB Chairman Peter Voser said he was convinced he had got the right man to transform the Swiss engineering group after it announced Sandvik boss Bjorn Rosengren would become its next chief executive.

Rosengren will take over at the Zurich-based maker of industrial drives and robots in March, the company said on Sunday, with Voser reverting to his position as Chairman.

"As my successor as CEO, Bjorn Rosengren is the ideal candidate to take ABB forward, together with our strong team on the Executive Committee. He understands how to empower people to perform and create long-term value," Voser said in a tweet on Monday.