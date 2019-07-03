Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Roper Technologies, Inc. ( ROP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.463 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ROP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ROP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $373.51, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROP was $373.51, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $375.01 and a 52.09% increase over the 52 week low of $245.59.

ROP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). ROP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.55. Zacks Investment Research reports ROP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.4%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF ( PHO )

First Trust Water ETF ( FIW )

Invesco Global Water ETF ( PIO )

Invesco Cleantech ETF ( PZD )

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF ( PDP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PDP with an increase of 15.21% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of ROP at 8.02%.