Romania's Hidroelectrica seeks adviser, eyes energy assets

BUCHAREST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica is seeking consultants to advise on potentially bidding for Romanian assets of energy utilities CEZ and Enel , according to the country's public procurement site.

Czech utility CEZ said in August it could prioritise the sale of its assets in Romania later this year as part of a divestment programme. Italy'sEnel has also been seeking potential buyers for its Romanian assets.

Both utilities have electricity distribution and supply assets in Romania as well as some of the European Union state's largest wind parks.