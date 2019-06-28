Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-Romania aims to sell 4.2 bln lei of debt in July



BUCHAREST, June 28 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry plans to sell about 4.2 billion lei ($1.01 billion) worth of leu currency bills and bonds in July, including 510 million lei at non-competitive tenders, it said on Friday.

The ministry said it scheduled seven bond tenders in July, with residual maturities ranging from 1.3 to 12.2 years, as well as one auction for 300 million lei worth of one-year treasury bills. Romania sold domestic debt worth 7.1 billion lei in June.

So far this year, Romania has sold about 24.5 billion lei and 506.7 million euros on the local market. It also tapped foreign markets in March for 3 billion euros worth of 2026, 2034 and 2049 Eurobonds.