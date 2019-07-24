Quantcast

Rolls-Royce ends talks with Indra on ITP Aero stake with no deal

By Reuters

Reuters


July 24 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday that its discussions with Indra Sistemas SA , which had expressed interest in acquiring a majority stake in the British group's Spanish business ITP Aero, have ended without agreement.

Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 XWB, had said last month that Indra expressed an interest in taking a majority stake in ITP Aero.

Spanish website La Informacion, which first reported the news, had said the deal would value ITP at 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), against Indra's then market cap of 1.7 billion euros.

It gave no further details.

Rolls-Royce bought 53.1% of the Spain-based aircraft engine and components maker ITP it did not already own from privately owned SENER Grupo de Ingeniería SA in 2017 for 720 million euros ($811.01 million).

The business posted underlying revenue of 779 million pounds in 2018, making up just over 5% of Rolls-Royce's total sales.

($1 = 0.8971 euros)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar