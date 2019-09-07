Roku TVs Coming to the U.K., Courtesy of Hisense

Roku is starting to bring smart TVs powered by its operating system to Europe, starting with some Hisense models that will go on sale in the U.K. during the coming holiday quarter. The streaming company announced at IFA Saturday that it was expanding its smart TV licensing program to the European market.

"We are pleased to bring the Roku TV licensing program to Europe and look forward to the first Hisense Roku TVs in market this year," said Roku CEO Anthony Wood in a statement.

Hisense is expected to introduce multiple Roku TVs in the U.K. in Q4, with screen sizes ranging all the way to 65 inches.

Roku has had a presence in the European market for some time. The company is selling its own streaming devices in the U.K. and France, and has also partnered with Sky to sell white-labeled devices in the U.K. and Germany. However, this is the first time that a company is selling TVs with Roku's operating system to European consumers.

If Roku's previous success in the U.S. is any indication, Hisense may not remain the only manufacturer to sell Roku TVs in that market for long: Stateside, Roku TVs are now being sold under 10 different brands, with sales accounting for more than 1 in 3 smart TVs sold in 2019, according to the company.

Fueled by its success in the U.S., Roku is expected to push for a significant international expansion in the coming years. Variety was first to report in July that the company was targeting Brazil as one of its future markets . Executives have not commented on those plans, but CFO Steve Louden recently told Variety that "there is a lot of potential internationally."

