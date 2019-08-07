Roku (ROKU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Roku’s (ROKU) streaming platform exist in a world where competing products from tech behemoths such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) continue to grow in scale? And more importantly, can Roku make money?

These are the main questions Roku investors want answered when the company reports second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. The company, which has seen its stock price surge 224% this year, is now valued at about 15 times revenue. Compare that to Netflix (NFLX), which is priced at 10 times revenue. In other words, Roku on Wednesday will need to confirm to the market whether it deserves such a premium price tag?

Describing itself as a "content distribution platform,” Roku makes set-top boxes and connectivity products to stream content from the likes of Netflix and Hulu. It has ambitions of becoming the go-to platform for TV streaming. The company’s strong beat-and-raise Q1, which included not only strong revenue growth, but also operating margin expansion, suggests Roku's goals are on track. But how sustainable are its high growth rates? That’s what analysts will want to see before recommending the stock higher.

In the three months that ended June, the Los Gatos, Calif.-based company is expected to lose 21 cents per share on revenue of $224.2 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company reported a breakeven quarter of zero cents on revenue of $156.81 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be 52 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $1.05 billion would rise 41.4% year over year.

In the first quarter, Roku's revenue growth showed tremendous acceleration, surging 51% year over year. That was up from an impressive 46% rise in Q4 and 45% jump for the full year of 2018. The company’s growth is being driven by 79% surge in platform revenue, which accounted for 65% of the Q1 revenue. These are important because they include revenue from its subscriptions, ads and transactions that occur on its streaming platform. The balance of the revenue comes from its streaming hardware sales, which rose 18% year over year.

The company on Wednesday will need to show that it can sustain (if not improve) on that strong performance, which is currently priced in the stock. The Street is looking for Q2 revenue to jump 43% year over year, compared with the company’s guidance for a 42% increase. Investors will also look to see if the company can continue to grow its user base. Roku added 2 million active users in Q1, strongly outperforming the 1.5 million users it added in Q1 of 2018. Can its user base show more momentum in Q2?

The company’s ad impressions, or video ad revenue, will be another area of focus. This has been a key contributor of Roku’s platform business. In Q1 the company’s monetized video ad impressions more than doubled. All told, Roku is capitalizing strongly from the cord-cutting trend. The market is eager to see whether investors can continue to capitalize from the phenomenon that has become Roku stock.