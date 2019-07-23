Rogers Communications quarterly profit rises on higher subscription revenue

Reuters





July 23 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 10% rise in quarterly profit, as the Canadian telecom company benefited from growth in its wireless and cable segments.

Revenue from its wireless business rose 1% to C$2.24 billion ($1.71 billion) in the second quarter, while revenue from the cable business increased about 1% to C$997 million.

The company's total postpaid wireless subscribers in the quarter ended June 30 increased to 9.26 million from 8.92 million a year earlier.

The company's wireless customers, on an average, paid C$56.73 a month for its services, up from C$55.60 a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company's net income rose to C$591 million, or C$1.15 per share, in the quarter, from C$538 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.78 billion from C$3.76 billion.

($1 = 1.3136 Canadian dollars)