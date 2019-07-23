Rogers Communications Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RCI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.75, changing hands as low as $51.69 per share. Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RCI's low point in its 52 week range is $48.675 per share, with $55.93 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.16.
