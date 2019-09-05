Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Rogers Communication, Inc. ( RCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.376 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.46, the dividend yield is 3.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCI was $49.46, representing a -11.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.93 and a 1.85% increase over the 52 week low of $48.56.

RCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) and Charter Communications, Inc. ( CHTR ). RCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports RCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.24%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.