Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( RMCF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RMCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that RMCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.27, the dividend yield is 5.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMCF was $9.27, representing a -11.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.50 and a 16.6% increase over the 52 week low of $7.95.

RMCF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company ( HSY ) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. ( JJSF ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.