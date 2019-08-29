Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Rocky Brands, Inc. ( RCKY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RCKY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.25, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCKY was $29.25, representing a -10.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.76 and a 30.35% increase over the 52 week low of $22.44.

RCKY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( SKX ). RCKY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports RCKY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.57%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

