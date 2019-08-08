Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ( ROK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ROK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ROK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $151.93, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROK was $151.93, representing a -23.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $198.23 and a 7.4% increase over the 52 week low of $141.46.

ROK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). ROK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.54. Zacks Investment Research reports ROK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.51%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.