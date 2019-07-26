Quantcast

Roche's Tecentriq recommended for EU approval to treat lung cancer form

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - The European Medicine Agency'sCommittee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended EU approval of Roche's cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy as an initial treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, the Basel company said on Friday.

The EMA also adopted a positive opinion of Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy as an initial treatment for the most common form of advanced lung cancer - metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer - Roche said in a separate statement.

