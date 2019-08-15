Roche's personalized cancer treatment wins FDA approval

Reuters





Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Roche Holding AG's personalized cancer treatment, the agency said on Thursday.

The treatment, Rozlytrek, is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets patients who must be identified via genetic profiling. The treatment is used to treat certain types of solid tumors and a type of lung cancer.

