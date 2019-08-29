Quantcast

Roche's immunotherapy Tecentriq gets European nod for breast cancer

Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Roche's Tecentriq won European approval to be used against tough-to-treat triple-negative breast cancer, helping the Swiss drugmaker's immunotherapy expand indications as it seeks to rival more-established medicines.

The European Commission approved Tecentriq with Abraxane for people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer that tests positive for a protein believed to help the tumour evade attack by the body's immune system, Roche said on Thursday.

