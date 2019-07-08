Quantcast

Roche, Spark push back takeover deadline in $4.3 bln deal

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche has agreed to extend the takeover deadline in its $4.3 billion bid for U.S. gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics , adding it remains "fully committed" to the transaction and expects it to close this year.

The new deadline for both companies to extend the merger agreement now runs to April 30, 2020, rather than Jan. 31, 2020, Roche said in a U.S. regulatory filing on Monday, saying the change provides "additional time to clear the transaction".

"Although closing this deal is taking longer than I had hoped, my excitement about our anticipated partnership has only increased," Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan wrote in a note to Spark employees that was published by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "While we still expect this transaction to close in 2019, we want to ensure that we proactively identify and remove any potential future obstacles to achieving this outcome."





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ONCE ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar