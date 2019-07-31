Quantcast

Roche, Spark extend $4.3 bln takeover again, this time to Sept. 3

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Roche and Spark Therapeutics announced another extension of the Swiss drugmaker's $4.3 billion takeover offer for the U.S. gene therapy specialist as regulatory reviews in the United States and Britain continue.

The offer for Spark shares now runs to Sept. 3, Roche said, adding terms and conditions are unchanged. "The parties remain committed to the transaction and are working cooperatively and expeditiously with the Federal Trade Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority," Roche said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Roche and Spark Therapeutics announced another extension of the Swiss drugmaker's $4.3 billion takeover offer for the U.S. gene therapy specialist as regulatory reviews in the United States and Britain continue.

The offer for Spark shares now runs to Sept. 3, Roche said, adding terms and conditions are unchanged. "The parties remain committed to the transaction and are working cooperatively and expeditiously with the Federal Trade Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority," Roche said.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: ONCE ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar