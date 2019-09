Reuters





ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding and Spark Therapeutics announced on Tuesday another extension of the Swiss drugmaker's $4.3 billion takeover offer for the U.S. gene therapy specialist as regulatory reviews continue.

The offer for Spark shares now runs to Oct. 1, Roche said.

Around 24.1% of Spark's outstanding shares had been tendered as of the end of August.

