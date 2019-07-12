Quantcast

Robot revolution: Chinese cloud robotics developer CloudMinds files for a $500 million US IPO

By Renaissance Capital,

Shutterstock photo

CloudMinds, which operates an open end-to-end cloud robot system and provides cloud AI solutions, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.

The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $101 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CMDS. CloudMinds filed confidentially on April 12, 2019. Citi, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Robot revolution: Chinese cloud robotics developer CloudMinds files for a $500 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) , Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS) , or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , IPOs


More from Renaissance Capital

Subscribe





Renaissance Capital
Contributor:

Renaissance Capital

IPOs












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar