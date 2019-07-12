Robot revolution: Chinese cloud robotics developer CloudMinds files for a $500 million US IPO

CloudMinds, which operates an open end-to-end cloud robot system and provides cloud AI solutions, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.
The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $101 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CMDS. CloudMinds filed confidentially on April 12, 2019. Citi, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
