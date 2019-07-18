Quantcast

Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the offing?

By Shuvra Shankar Dey,

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is expected to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 23, after the bell. In the las t report ed quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 3.1%.

Shares of the company have declined 14.9% over the past year compared with the 8.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

The Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.52 billion, indicating growth of 4% year over year. The expected growth is likely to be driven by consistent strength in staffing and Protiviti across U.S. as well as non-U.S. operations. Tight labor markets across the globe continue to sustain demand for the company's professional staffing services.

Notably, the consensus estimate falls within the company's guided range of $1.485-$1.550 billion. In first-quarter 2019, total revenues of $1.47 billion increased 5.3% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 98 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.1%. The bottom line should benefit from improved operational efficiency.

The consensus mark lies within the company's guided range of 95 cents to $1.01. In first-quarter 2019, earnings of 93 cents per share improved 19.2% year over year.

What Does Our Model Indicate?

According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive  Earnings ESP . Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks are best avoided, especially if they have a negative Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our  Earnings ESP Filter .

Robert Half has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, a combination that makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver a positive earnings surprise:

Avis Budget Group CAR , with an Earnings ESP of +15.07% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

S&P Global SPGI , with an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.

IQVIA Holdings IQV , with an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.

