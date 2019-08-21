Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Robert Half International Inc. ( RHI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.2, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RHI was $55.2, representing a -30.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.11 and a 4.57% increase over the 52 week low of $52.79.

RHI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). RHI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.81. Zacks Investment Research reports RHI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.19%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.