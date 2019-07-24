Robert Half International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RHI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.08, changing hands as high as $63.97 per share. Robert Half International Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RHI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.79 per share, with $79.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $63.39.
