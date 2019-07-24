RNST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.20, changing hands as high as $35.24 per share. Renasant Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RNST's low point in its 52 week range is $28.0208 per share, with $47.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.14.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »