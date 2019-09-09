RJF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.24, changing hands as high as $82.57 per share. Raymond James Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RJF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RJF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.115 per share, with $96.76 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $82.43.
