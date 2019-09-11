Riverview Financial Corporation (RIVE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Riverview Financial Corporation ( RIVE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RIVE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.08, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RIVE was $11.08, representing a -23.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.55 and a 11.92% increase over the 52 week low of $9.90.

RIVE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). RIVE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57.

