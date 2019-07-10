Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Riverview Bancorp Inc ( RVSB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RVSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.46, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVSB was $8.46, representing a -15.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.99 and a 54.95% increase over the 52 week low of $5.46.

RVSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). RVSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports RVSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.32%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RVSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.