RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. ( OPP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.183 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that OPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.5, the dividend yield is 12.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPP was $17.5, representing a -1.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.80 and a 22.38% increase over the 52 week low of $14.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPP Dividend History page.