RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( RIV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that RIV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.46, the dividend yield is 11.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RIV was $17.46, representing a -16.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.99 and a 22.99% increase over the 52 week low of $14.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RIV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.